Alpine skiing-’Small chance’ Norway's Moeller can race in super-G, teammate says

BORMIO, Italy, Feb 5 : After crashing in the first of the men’s downhill ski training runs, Norwegian Fredrik Moeller is unlikely to return to the Stelvio slope for the Olympic races.

Moeller, who won a gold in Bormio in super-G in the 2024 World Cup, was airlifted to hospital on Wednesday with a dislocated left shoulder.

The 25-year-old is now back in his hotel in Bormio with his teammates who are cheering him up, his compatriot Adrian Smiseth Sejersted said on Thursday after the second downhill training run.

Sejersted said there was now a “small, small chance” that Moeller can compete in the super-G.

“If he does it with a dislocated shoulder, I’m impressed,” Sejersted said. “It’s back in now but it (the shoulder) was fully out.”