Alpine skiing-Swiss Caviezel airlifted after crash in Bormio

:Swiss skier Gino Caviezel suffered a serious crash during the World Cup Super-G in Bormio, Italy on Sunday, and had to be airlifted to hospital by helicopter.

The Swiss ski team announced later that Caviezel had flown back to Switzerland, where examinations revealed a shoulder dislocation and complex knee injury.

No details were given of a recovery timeline or whether surgery would be required.

Caviezel was the first to descend, but his run lasted barely 50 seconds. At a gate before the San Pietro Jump at the Stelvio piste, the 32-year-old caught an edge, lost a ski, and slid down the steep slope.

Caviezel remained lying on the piste and was treated before being airlifted, with the race interrupted.

Norwegian Fredrik Moeller won his first World Cup victory at the race, with Vincent Kriechmayr from Austria second, two tenths of a second slower. Swiss Alexis Monney came third.

The slopes of Bormio, which will host some events at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics, have been particularly harsh on competitors this season.

French skier Cyprien Sarrazin had successfully undergone surgery on Saturday to drain a bleed in his brain after falling while training for the World Cup downhill in the slopes on Friday.

On the same day, Italy's Pietro Zazzi was airlifted to hospital after a crash and underwent surgery, while Swiss skier Josua Mettler also crashed on Friday, sustaining knee injuries.