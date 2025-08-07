Alpine skiing-Vonn brings in Svindal as coach for Olympic comeback

American Lindsey Vonn has brought Norwegian former Olympic champion Aksel Lund Svindal into her coaching team, she said on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old Vonn, who has 82 World Cup wins to her name and counts one gold among her three Olympic medals, retired from the sport in 2019 before announcing in November she was planning a comeback in a bid to ski at next year's Milano-Cortina Games.

She earned a second-place finish in the super-G at the World Cup Finals in March.

"Excited to finally announce that Olympic Champion Aksel Lund Svindal will be joining my team as a coach and equipment strategist for the upcoming season," Vonn said in a post on Instagram.

Svindal won gold in the super-G at the 2010 Vancouver Games and in the downhill at Pyeongchang in 2018. He also claimed five world championship titles before retiring in 2019.