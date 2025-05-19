Alvarez double guides Atletico to easy win over Betis

Forward Julian Alvarez scored twice to help Atletico Madrid earn an easy 4-1 LaLiga win over Real Betis on Sunday, a victory that mathematically secured Diego Simeone's side third place in the standings.

With leaders Barcelona having secured the title on Thursday, there was not much in play at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Ahead of the final weekend of the season, Champions Barca top the standings with 85 points, four ahead second-placed Real Madrid, with Atletico in third on 73 points. Athletic Bilbao, on 70 points, and Villarreal, on 67, complete the top five line-up of teams who will represent Spain in next season's Champions League.

Betis, who will face Chelsea in the Conference League final on May 28 in Poland, are sixth with 59 points and have secured a spot in the Europa League.

Alvarez opened the scoring for Atletico in the 10th minute, curling a fabulous free kick into the top corner from 30 yards out and defender Robin Le Normand extended their lead, netting a towering header in added time before the break.

Pablo Fornals reduced the deficit in the 67th minute with an acrobatic volley from just inside the box.

However, Alvarez extended the home side's lead, tapping in from close range assisted by Antoine Griezmann eight minutes later, with substitute Angel Correa wrapping up the easy win with a strike in added time assisted by the inspired Alvarez.

The Argentinian forward said he was left with a bittersweet taste in his mouth after he was denied a hat-trick by the post following a phenomenal run from the right when he dribbled past three defenders on his way into the box.

"I was very angry, the goal was right there in front of me but I made the wrong decision with the shot. I'm happy, sure, but the hat-trick will stay in the back of my mind," Alvarez told DAZN.

"The team played a great game. It was a nice goal from the free kick. There are still things to improve, but we are looking forward to the Club World Cup which starts in less than a month."