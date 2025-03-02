Alvarez lifts Atletico to top spot with 1-0 win over Bilbao

MADRID :Atletico Madrid climbed into provisional top spot in LaLiga with a battling 1-0 home win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday thanks to a second-half strike from substitute Julian Alvarez.

Diego Simeone's side top LaLiga with 56 points, two clear of Barcelona, who host Real Sociedad on Sunday, and third-placed Real Madrid, who lost 2-1 at Real Betis on Saturday.

Athletic stay fourth on 48 points.

Atletico came close to taking the lead in the first half through Alexander Sorloth, who missed a header from Antoine Griezmann's pass and again from Giuliano Simeone's cross.

Before the break the Norway striker tried another header from Nahuel Molina's cross but failed to convert once more.

Nico and Inaki Williams also came close for the visitors, but the brothers could not find the back of Jan Oblak's net.

Alvarez, who came on for Sorloth just before the hour mark, eventually scored the winner in the 66th minute with a precise left-foot shot after being played through by Marcos Llorente.

Bilbao never gave up and almost equalised in the dying minutes when substitute Gorka Guruzeta met Yuri Berchiche's cross in the centre of the box but his shot flew wide.

"A very important victory," said Alvarez. "We knew it wasn't going to be easy. We're up there and we're in the fight. We had a lot of chances. We had to score and luckily the goal came.

"I feel very comfortable. My teammates have helped me a lot, the people give me all their affection," added the forward who joined Atleti from Manchester City in the close season.

"The important thing is the team and we're still in the fight (for the title)."