Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

American Fisher breaks 5,000-meter indoor world record in Boston
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

American Fisher breaks 5,000-meter indoor world record in Boston

American Fisher breaks 5,000-meter indoor world record in Boston

FILE PHOTO: Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletics - Men's 5000m Final - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 10, 2024. Grant Fisher of United States reacts. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo

15 Feb 2025 09:10AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

American Grant Fisher smashed the world indoor 5,000 meters record at the Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational on Friday, just a week after setting the indoor 3,000 meters record.

Fisher clocked 12 minutes 44.09 seconds, lowering the 12:49.60 mark set by Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele in 2004.

The 27-year-old Fisher, who won bronze in both the 5,000 and 10,000m at last year's Paris Olympics, had broke the world indoor 3,000m record at the Millrose Games in New York on Saturday.

Jimmy Gressier secured second place with a time of 12:54.92, improving his previous French national record in the event.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement