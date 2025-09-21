American Hocker finds redemption with 5,000m gold

TOKYO :Cole Hocker timed his run to the line to perfection to win a tactical 5,000m at the world championships and claim his first world title on Sunday, six days after he was disqualified from the 1,500 metres.

The 24-year-old American, who is Olympic champion at 1,500m, crossed the line in 12 minutes 58.30 seconds to make amends for being disqualified from the shorter race for barging through his rivals at the finish of his semi-final.

"I wanted to end the world championships on my terms," said Hocker.

"I felt I was robbed in the 1500m. I knew I had the opportunity today, that I had the legs to take this field. I had a lot of bodies ahead of me but I felt very strong, enough to pass them one by one."

KIMELI TAKES SILVER, GRESSIER BRONZE

Belgian Isaac Kimeli took silver in 12:58.78, and Frenchman Jimmy Gressier claimed bronze to add to his stunning gold in the 10,000m in Tokyo.

"I'm going to come out of these championships with a lot of confidence," said Gressier, the first man born outside East Africa to win the 10,000m gold since 1983.

"I'm very happy to win a second medal for France. I wanted to get the double gold medals but I am very proud."

Even if Kimeli was born in Kenya, it was the first time since the inaugural world championships in 1993 that there were no medallists representing African nations in the event.

Norway's double defending champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who has been struggling with an Achilles injury and barely qualified for the final, briefly led but finished 10th in 13:02.00.

The race started in cool conditions at the National Stadium and the initial pace was fast with Hocker's compatriots Nico Young and Grant Fisher settling in at the front with Ethiopia's Hagos Gebrhiwet tucked in behind.

Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen hit the front three laps from home but was overhauled on the final lap and the race looked almost anyone's coming round the last bend.

Kimeli headed the leading bunch coming into the final straight but Hocker steamed past him over the last 40 metres to give the United States a second world champion in the event after Bernard Legat in 2007.

"Lagat was someone I grew up watching. This is a huge step to win this gold like he did," said Hocker.

Gebrhiwet finished 13th and his compatriot Biniam Mehary fifth behind Australian Ky Robinson, leaving powerhouse Ethiopia without a distance running title at the championships.