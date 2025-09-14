American Jefferson-Wooden wins women's 100 metres world title

TOKYO : American Melissa Jefferson-Wooden capped a dominant season in some style on Sunday by winning the women's 100 metres world title in 10.61 seconds, the fastest time ever run at a world championships.

Tina Clayton confirmed her place at the front of a new generation of Jamaican sprinters by taking silver in a personal best time of 10.76, while bronze went to Olympic champion Julien Alfred in 10.84.

The race had been billed as a showdown between Jefferson-Wooden and Alfred but the American flew out of the blocks and established a lead she would never relinquish by the 50-metre mark.

She steamed home to claim her first global title and reaffirm her brilliant form in a season where she has never been beaten over 100m, nor clocked a time above 11 seconds.

"It has been an amazing year. I have been dreaming of this moment. Instead of putting the pressure on myself and taking it as something overwhelming, I was just embracing it," Jefferson-Wooden said.

"When the gun went off, I just thought 'Come on, get out strong'. The rest of the race went like a blink of an eye. When I crossed the line I was like 'Oh wow, I won'. I haven't felt happier.

"I am excited about the 200 metres now but I am really happy about this 100 gold."

Saint Lucian Alfred had been hoping to win a first world title after her gold at the Paris Olympics last year, when Jefferson-Wooden finished third.

The 24-year-old, who appeared to struggle to get going over the first 20 metres, said she had pulled a hamstring and might not race in the 200m, an event she won a silver medal in at the Paris Olympics.

"I am blessed to win this medal. It was not my time today," she said.

Jefferson-Wooden's compatriot Sha'Carri Richardson, who won silver in Paris, fell short in her bid to retain the title she won in Budapest two years ago and finished fifth in 10.94, her first run under 11 seconds in a disappointing season.

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson pipped her to fourth in 10.88 while her teammate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the winner of 10 sprint world titles, signed off with sixth place in 11.03 in her final meeting before retirement.

"It didn't go as how I wanted it to go," said the 38-year-old.

"But I think on the bright side, I'm still giving God thanks because I made the finals... To be able to race a final one more time. It's truly a blessing."

Ivorian Marie Josee Ta Lou-Smith, 36, finished seventh in 11.04, while Britain's Dina Asher-Smith brought up the back of the field in last place in 11.08.