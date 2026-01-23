American teen Jovic stuns Paolini at Australian Open for career-best win

MELBOURNE, Jan 23 : American 18-year-old Iva Jovic pulled off the biggest upset of her young career when she stunned Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini 6-2 7-6(3) at the Australian Open on Friday for her first Grand Slam last-16 appearance.

The 29th seed turned the tables on Paolini, who had beaten her last year at Indian Wells and the U.S. Open, to claim her maiden victory over a top-10 player and extend her tour-leading win streak to 10 matches in 2026.

"It feels amazing, I've been working really hard for it. I've been wanting this one for a while now," she said.

"I had a couple of tough losses. I’m just so happy to get through that barrier and get the win today."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Jovic had the opportunity to serve for the match before Paolini fought back to force a tiebreak, where the American showed her nerve and won the last five points to book a fourth-round clash with Yulia Putintseva.

"I tried to focus on what I was doing earlier in the match, being really aggressive and controlling the play," Jovic added.

"I think when I served for the match, I got a little too passive. So I told myself to go out swinging and it helped in the tiebreak."

It capped a memorable day for North American teenagers after Canadian 19-year-old Victoria Mboko also advanced with a 7-6(5) 5-7 6-3 victory over Clara Tauson.

Paolini, the world number eight, took a medical timeout in the opening set and afterwards revealed she had been hampered by a stomach problem.

"I think I lay down on the sofa after lunch and that wasn't a good idea for my stomach. I stepped on court and I couldn't move at my best."

But Paolini was full of praise for her young opponent.

"She's very tough opponent already - very mature on court, not many mistakes," she said.

"She's playing good every shot, basically. So I think she has a really bright future ahead."