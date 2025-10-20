Amorim not resting on laurels after 'biggest' win as United boss

LIVERPOOL :Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim called Sunday's 2-1 Premier League victory over Liverpool the biggest win since taking charge 11 months ago, but insisted his team is not getting carried away.

Triumph at Anfield marked Amorim's first back-to-back victories with United and their first win away to Liverpool in nearly a decade.

"I don't have many wins with Manchester, so this is really important ... I think that was the biggest win in my time at Manchester United, " he said. "It's back-to-back, it's at Anfield — that is really important. Every detail of this game."

But the 40-year-old manager, who has been under immense pressure in a tough first year in charge, said he is not resting on his laurels.

"I want you guys (the media) to continue with the (negative) narrative, so don't change that. That is best for me," a smiling Amorim told reporters.

"What we need to do is try to win three games in a row and then forget about (finishing) top-four, top-six. We already said that we need to go to Europe. But this (win) doesn't change anything.

"We are the same team that we were 90 minutes ago. The way people see the team is different. But we have a lot to do. We had some luck in a few moments. We had an amazing spirit. We need to take all of that to the next game. So the goal is always the same."

United struck early through Bryan Mbeumo and sealed the win with Harry Maguire's late header, but Amorim was most pleased with how his side responded after Cody Gakpo's equaliser.

"When we suffered the goal, we managed that moment well, and that is a key point for our team," he said. "So I think it was a great win — not a very well-played game from our part, but a great spirit. And that is the only thing I can ask for."

Amorim was pleased his team was able to give the travelling fans something to cheer about.

"I think it was really important for our fans, because they are struggling. And today, they saw a different team," he said. "And that is really important to come here, to this stadium with the champions, biggest rival, to sing during the game, that is massive for us. So this win is for them."