Amorim plays down Ratcliffe backing, says United need results

MANCHESTER, England :Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim welcomed the backing of co-owner Jim Ratcliffe on Friday but said it did not ease the pressure of needing to turn around his side's fortunes quickly.

Ratcliffe said during the international break that Amorim should be allowed the full three years of his contract to prove himself at Old Trafford despite a tough first year in charge.

Amorim has never won back-to-back Premier League games and has only 10 wins from his first 34 in charge ahead of Sunday's clash against champions Liverpool at Anfield.

That record has left him under pressure but Ratcliffe, who appointed him last year, offered some reassurance in an interview with The Times last week.

"He tells me all the time, sometimes with a message after games - but you know, I know and Jim knows, that football is not like that," Amorim said in his news conference on Friday.

"It is really good to hear that, I think it helps our fans understand that the leadership knows it will take a while.

"But, at the same moment, I don't like that because it will give a feeling like we have time to work things out so I don't want that feeling in our club. It's good to feel the support but we need to show people we are ready to win games. I know it is going to take a while but I don't want to think like that."

United are in 10th place in the table, five points behind Liverpool who have slipped to second after back-to-back Premier League defeats away to Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

A 2-2 draw at Liverpool last season was arguably Amorim's most impressive result since taking charge and there have been other creditable performances against top clubs but the former Sporting coach says that exposes a mentality issue.

"Maybe the expectations, when you have to win and the responsibility of winning it is so much harder," he said.

"When you play in big clubs, you need to win every game. We have difficulties sometimes to play with that responsibility. Maybe when Manchester United are not expected to win, it is easier for the players to perform but we need to change that."

Few will expect them to win at Anfield on Sunday for the first time since 2016 in what is the 100th clash between the old rivals at Liverpool's ground, even if Liverpool are on a run of three defeats in all competitions.

"It is one more game we need to prove again that we are playing better," Amorim said. "We need to be better in both boxes. It's one more game that we need to win."

Lisandro Martinez is not yet ready to return as he recovers from a knee injury while Noussair Mazraoui is doubtful.