Amorim says Man Utd not planning any moves in transfer window

MANCHESTER, Jan 2 : ‌Manchester United are not planning any comings or goings in the January transfer window despite chasing for a place in the Champions League next season, manager Ruben Amorim said on Friday.

United, who travel to 16th-placed Leeds United on Sunday, are sixth in the Premier League and could go fourth if they come away from Elland Road with a win and other results go their way.

Amorim's ‌side, hit by injury and international absences, are only three ‌points behind Liverpool in fourth and level on points with Chelsea in fifth.

"We have no conversation to have any change in the squad," the Portuguese told reporters.

"There is a process, there is an idea that is going to continue. We are near the Champions League places, but we're also near eight teams behind us, so let’s focus on the ‍next game."

Amorim said he was also not aware of any United player seeking to exit the club, despite widely reported interest from Serie A side Roma in Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee.

"None have asked (to leave)," he said. "I don't expect them to come to me and ask anything."

The manager ​expected an unchanged pool of players ‌from the squad that drew 1-1 with bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek, and indicated academy youngsters could get a look in for what could ​be a tough game in an intense derby atmosphere.

"They (Leeds) have a lot of pace and sometimes ⁠we struggle with pace," he said. "They are ‌confident but we proved we can win any game in any situation... so we ​will try to do that again."

Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt are both out injured while Kobbie Mainoo has a calf injury and captain Bruno ‍Fernandes is sidelined with a hamstring problem.

"We shall see tomorrow, we have more training. I ⁠don't think anyone is going to recover but we will see," said Amorim.

Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco), Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon) and ​Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast) are all ‌away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.