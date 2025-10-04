Amorim won't resign but says results key to keep Man United job

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said he does not intend to resign but acknowledged that positive results are crucial to keeping his position at Old Trafford, as pressure mounts following a woeful start to the season.

United are already out of the League Cup after a shock second-round defeat to English fourth-tier side Grimsby Town and failed to qualify for European football following last season's disappointing 15th-place finish.

The scrutiny on Amorim has intensified this campaign as his side sits 14th in the Premier League table, eight points behind leaders Liverpool, with just seven points from six matches.

The 40-year-old Portuguese, who has overseen nine wins, 17 defeats and seven draws in his 33 league games in charge, spoke to reporters ahead of Saturday's home game against high-flying promoted side Sunderland: "No, that is a decision of the board. I cannot do that (resign).

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Sometimes I have that feeling and losing is hard, not to create the momentum. It's so frustrating when you create the momentum, go to the next game, something happens. That feeling sometimes hurts me a lot. Also the players and especially the staff here.

"But that is not my decision and I think it would be really hard to leave if I don't do everything to follow my career here.

"It's a dream to be here and I want to continue here and I want to fight for this. But the problem is now what makes me suffer is to lose games, not to lose my job. You fear to lose your job when you have to pay the bills and I don't have that feeling."

Amorim said he is not "naive" about the precarious nature of his position at a club of United's stature.

"We understand that we need results to continue the project. We will reach a point that is impossible for everyone because this is a very big club with a lot of sponsors, with two owners. So it's hard, the balance is really hard," he added.