Analysis:Super subs save the day again as England go through to Women's Euro 2025 final

GENEVA :Just when England's reign as women's European champions appeared to be coming to an end, their bench cavalry rode to the rescue once more as substitutes Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly got the goals that put them into the Euro 2025 final.

Trailing 1-0 deep into second-half stoppage time against Italy in their Euro 2025 semi-final, the defending champions looked beaten, but Agyemang levelled to force extra time and Kelly snatched the winner to seal England's place in Sunday's final in Basel.

For the second game in a row, the pair came on and proved decisive, and with Beth Mead also impressing from among the ranks of the replacements, England coach Sarina Wiegman has some welcome selection problems ahead of the decider against either Germany or Spain.

Just as she did against Sweden in the quarter-final, Agyemang came off the bench to level, and though that game went to a penalty shootout, this time Kelly needed only the rebound from one late spot-kick to send her side through.

Agyemang has been a colossus for England in her substitute appearances to date, providing power, physicality and a nose for goal when they need it most - not bad for a 19-year-old who was a ball girl for an England game at Wembley only four years ago.

Kelly's wing work has been equally exemplary, her unshakeable confidence allowing her to persistently create chances and change every game she entered.

Their contributions were vital. Italy defended with a mix of heroism, wisdom and cynicism that looked to be enough to see them into the final for the first time since 1997.

The Italians had done superbly, making sure their clearances went to a teammate or out to the wings to lessen the danger and they presented the England players with a solid block in the middle, inviting them to shoot from distance.

Their strategy of compressing space and denying angled balls behind their defence effectively restricted England's attack, limiting striker Alessia Russo to a handful of touches in the box.

The introduction of Agyemang and her combination of skill and physicality gave England a more direct weapon, and with Kelly marauding down the wings, the reigning champions suddenly looked to have a sliver of hope.

Italy keeper Laura Giuliani spilled the cross that Agyemang snapped up and converted into an equaliser, and the keeper saved from Kelly's extra-time penalty, but could do nothing to prevent her from steering home the rebound as the super subs struck again to save England.

"We’re going to make a movie some day! Well, this is a movie, my goodness, it’s unbelievable. Here we are again, it’s really, really special," an elated Wiegman said, praising her supporting cast for their blockbuster ending.