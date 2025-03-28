Ancelotti confident UEFA probe will favour Real as season enters final stretch

Madrid : Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti expressed confidence on Friday that UEFA's investigation into alleged player misconduct will be resolved positively as members of his team face the prospect of missing upcoming key games.

European soccer's governing body opened an investigation on Thursday into a possible breach of disciplinary regulations by several Real players following the recent Champions League win over Atletico Madrid.

The inquiry is focused on allegations of improper conduct involving Antonio Ruediger, Kylian Mbappe, Dani Ceballos, and Vinícius Jr. A potential decision could impact Real's Champions League quarter-final legs against Arsenal on April 8 and 16, with Spanish media reports saying bans could be handed out.

"We believe everything was correct and we hope UEFA makes a decision, but we trust that everything will end well," Ancelotti told reporters.

UEFA did not detail the incidents under review, but Spanish media said Atletico filed a complaint over Real's players taunting their fans with gestures and dances after the match, leading to objects being thrown at them.

"We are confident in UEFA's verdict as the players had just celebrated, that's it, we wait for verdict, but our players didn't do anything wrong," Ancelotti added.

The Italian said his side would give everything to retain their LaLiga title, despite trailing leaders Barcelona in the standings by three points. Both sides are still in the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

"Barcelona has an advantage, but we are going to fight until the end. I hope we have 17 matches (in all competitions) left until the end," Ancelotti said.

Real will be without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for Saturday's league match at home against Leganes due to a muscle strain. Ancelotti was hopeful of other players returning in time for the Arsenal clash.

"Courtois has a small issue, and we are trying to recover Ceballos and (Ferland) Mendy for the first leg against Arsenal," Ancelotti said.

"The final stretch of the season starts now, and we have to do it right. The responsibility increases because every match could be decisive."