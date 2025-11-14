Ancelotti finding his feet as Brazil boss prepares for defensive shake-up

LONDON :Carlo Ancelotti may still be wrestling with Portuguese but the Italian is increasingly comfortable in his role as Brazil coach as he prepares to field an experimental defensive lineup in a friendly with Senegal at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Nearly six months into his tenure, the ex-Real Madrid boss is adapting to a radically different routine from his club days, swapping daily training sessions for more periodic work as he builds towards the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

The 3-2 defeat by Japan last month served as a wake-up call for Ancelotti, whose side prior to the Japanese fight-back in Tokyo had conceded one goal in his first five matches.

That defensive collapse when leading 2-0 at halftime has prompted tactical soul-searching, with Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao set to start at right-back against Senegal as the coach continues to search for reliable full-backs.

SOLID DEFENCE HELPS QUALITY PLAYERS

"The defence was a key part in Brazil's last (World Cup) victories," Ancelotti said, drawing inspiration from the country's 1994 and 2002 World Cup triumphs.

"(A) team with fantastic individuality, who enjoyed the game but knew how not to get exposed ... I remember 1994, a team with two defensive midfielders, very tight at the back and with Bebeto and Romario (up front) to make the difference.

"That's what I think for the World Cup. A solid defence helps quality players make the difference.

"Militao has a different profile from other right-backs. I'm going to ask for something different in terms of quality and style of play," he added.

"It's an option we can use in the World Cup to give the team more solidity at the back, but we conceded three goals against Japan, we've assessed our mistakes and we'll try to improve in that area to play a good game."

The adjustment to international football has required patience from a coach accustomed to daily interaction with his players.

"For me, it's a good experience. When I arrived, it was to prepare for the two World Cup qualifiers (against Ecuador and Paraguay), and then I had some adjustments to make," he said, with a 1-0 win over Paraguay clinching a place at the finals.

"I'm not used to working from time to time. I used to work every day, and now it's different. The work of scouting players was the most difficult to adapt to but I’m enjoying (it)."

ANCELOTTI SETTLED IN RIO

Despite the challenges, Ancelotti appears energised by his new environment at his new home in Rio de Janeiro.

"It's very good for me, it's a different job and one of observation, which has been very good. I have the opportunity to work in a very good environment, get to know another country. Brazil is fantastic and the reception has been spectacular."

Saturday's match presents a curious historical footnote – Senegal are one of only two teams Brazil have faced but never beaten, alongside Norway.

The Selecao's record against the African nation stands at a draw in 2019 and defeat in 2023, meaning Ancelotti's seventh game in charge offers a chance to settle unfinished business.