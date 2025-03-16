Angry Quesada rues Italian discipline in narrow loss to Ireland

ROME : Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada was angry at his side’s self-inflicted wounds in their 22-17 loss to Ireland in the Six Nations on Saturday after two yellow cards and a red for the hosts left them outnumbered for much of the game.

Italy were brave in defence and had incisive moments in attack, but endured a 20-minute red card for Ross Vintcent and yellows for Michele Lamaro and Giacomo Nicotera, in a display that lacked discipline and caused the hosts to play for more than half an hour with 14 players.

"Reality says we could have won and so we are very disappointed that we did not succeed," Quesada said.

"I'm very angry, before coming to speak (to the media) I had to calm down. I told the team that this scenario could present itself and that we would have to be ready to take it.

"If we had done a few minutes less with 14 (players, we could have won). But the cards are there. It's still a good Six Nations, but it could have ended in an incredible way."

Italy stretched Ireland on several occasions but in defence were short of numbers that allowed the visitors to score soft tries, including two from driving mauls.

"We are proud of our game, 15 against 15 we dominated for long stretches, we played much better than the last two games,” Quesada said.

"We made this Ireland side, who came here to win the Six Nations, look like a normal team, putting heart and character on the field.

"I'm disappointed not to have won, today remains a bad feeling, but I'm sure that with a cool head, we will be able to turn it into a positive moment of growth."

Italy finished the Six Nations with five points from their five matches, their single win a 22-15 victory in Wales.