Anisimova hopes to burn bright at French Open again after tough journey

PARIS : Amanda Anisimova said she experiences flashbacks of her run to the French Open semi-finals six years ago but the American aims to stay in the present at Roland Garros as she bids to continue her resurgence after a mental health break due to burnout.

The powerful 23-year-old burst onto the scene at the Paris Grand Slam as a teenager in 2019 before being beaten by eventual champion Ash Barty, but struggled to hit the same heights since and took a hiatus from the game two years ago.

"When I first got (back) here, I was getting some flashbacks and good memories," Anisimova said on Friday after beating Clara Tauson 7-6(4) 6-4 to reach the fourth round.

"Every time I come here I get a bit of that, but once I get started and get into the groove of the tournament, I try to stay really present and in the moment.

"It's 2025 now, so that's how I look at it. But yeah it's always nice to have that in the back of my head, that I had a great run here and also hopefully that the fans remember that and how they were carrying me through."

Anisimova cultivated an art hobby and sold her paintings for charity before returning to the game last season and is now back in business as she bids to improve her world ranking of 16.

"It's definitely been a journey, and I've had some amazing moments and some tough moments and phases," she said.

"It's been quite a ride. I think the most important thing is just the people I surround myself with, the team I have. I think that's what drives me every day, especially having fun off of the court. That's the most important thing.

"The wins aren't going to happen if you're not happy off of the court."

Up next for Anisimova is world number one Aryna Sabalenka, a player she has a 5-2 win-loss record over having last beaten the Belarusian in the quarter-finals of Toronto last year.

"We're both pretty big hitters, so I'm sure we're going to be going at it back and forth," said Anisimova.

"She's one of the best right now. She's number one. It's always a good matchup. I enjoy the fight and the challenge she brings. I'm looking forward to it.

"Hopefully I can bring my 'A' game. Hopefully it'll be a good match."