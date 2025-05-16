Another piece of the Wallabies jigsaw in place as Wright extends

SYDNEY :Rugby Australia locked in another of the players they hope will help the Wallabies to success against the British & Irish Lions and at the 2027 World Cup when fullback Tom Wright extended his contract for another three years on Friday.

Wright, a dynamic ball carrier who played 12 tests in the number 15 shirt last year, was courted by rugby league clubs looking to entice him back to the 13-man game as well as by overseas union sides but decided to stay put.

"There's definitely so much to look forward to, and it definitely played a part," the 27-year-old told reporters in Canberra.

"Guys' careers can pan over a certain amount of time, and it just doesn't fall at the same time that a Lions series does. A few years ago, I probably didn't appreciate how awesome that opportunity might be ... to don the jersey against the Lions.

"With it being so close now, you sort of get the taste for that atmosphere starting to build, and how much hype there is around, and similarly with a home World Cup ..."

Wright played rugby league professionally after school before making the switch back to union with the ACT Brumbies and said the desire to remain in Canberra with his young family was another big attraction.

Under Director of High Performance Peter Horne, Rugby Australia have been remarkably successful this year in securing the services of a number of top players through 2027 and beyond.

Wright joins Jake Gordon, Len Ikitau, Fraser McReight, Nick Frost, Harry Wilson, Jeremy Williams, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Matt Philip, Isaac Kailea and Lachlan Lonergan in committing his future to Australia.

"Tom has developed into an excellent outside back," Horne said in a RA statement.

"He has established himself as a consistent and popular member of the Wallabies squad and we feel he is entering the prime of his career as a test player."

Australia host the Lions in three tests at the end of July and start of August.