Anti-homophobia initiative turns sour in French football with player no-show, slur

PARIS :What was meant to be a weekend of solidarity against homophobia in Ligue 1 descended into controversy and embarrassment for French football, as players refused to wear campaign symbols, one striker boycotted his team's match, and a homophobic slur was heard in a stadium tunnel.

Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Nemanja Matic and Le Havre's Ahmed Hassan concealed the French league's anti-homophobia insignia during Saturday's fixtures.

Nantes forward Mostafa Mohamed withdrew from his side's match against Montpellier, citing personal convictions — the third time the Egyptian international has opted out of the initiative.

Meanwhile, Lens defender Jonathan Gradit was heard directing a homophobic insult at halftime in the tunnel during their game against Monaco.

The string of incidents prompted France's new sports minister, Marie Barsacq, to issue a pointed statement on Sunday, calling for decisive action.

"Football has a massive platform, and the (French Football) Federation is determined to put this issue on the clubs' and supporters' agenda," Barsacq said.

"Homophobic insults and behaviour are no longer acceptable. Society has evolved, and the language in football must change with it. There's a full range of sanctions available, and they must be applied."

Ligue 1 had planned for players to wear rainbow-coloured symbols on shirts or armbands and display messages in stadiums as part of its annual awareness drive.

Yet participation has been uneven in recent years, with some players citing personal or religious reasons for opting out.

Players speaking up is a rare occasion, although former French international Antoine Griezmann said six years ago: "If a gay player wants to come out, he might not have all the France players with him, but he will have me."

Nice full back Jonathan Clauss said last week he was pessimistic about the fight against homophobia.

"I think it's a never-ending fight, because there will never be 100 per cent of people who agree (with the fight against homophobia). And the very fact that there's a debate is a problem," he said.