Antonelli can be one of the greats and has nothing to prove, says Wolff

MEXICO CITY: Formula One's youngest champion Kimi Antonelli has nothing to prove and could be one of the greats, according to his Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

The 20-year-old clinched the title in Mexico City on Sunday (Nov 1) to also become the first Italian F1 world champion in 73 years.

Wolff, whose team took Britain's Lewis Hamilton to six of his seven championships and also Germany's Nico Rosberg to the crown in 2016, told Reuters Antonelli had exceeded all expectations and was likely to take more titles in years to come.

"If we provide him a car in the future then he's not going to be a one-hit wonder," said the Austrian ahead of Sunday's race.

"And if someone else provides him with a car in the future, and we are not able, then he's going to win.

"He has all the ingredients of putting himself in a league with the great ones."

FERRARI INTEREST NOT A CONCERN

Wolff said he was not worried about any rising clamour in Italy for Ferrari, the sport's most successful and historic team but without a title of any sort since 2008, to try and sign his driver.

"Fair enough as a question, no?" he said, speaking in his paddock office.

"You can imagine that for a young Italian, in a Ferrari, that might be a topic one day. But the truth is, he knows and appreciates so much the role we played in the past. When we picked him up from 11, how we supported him. There is so much recognition and appreciation for having been with us.

"I think we have a very long contract with him. I would have no doubt of him driving for us even without a contract. Even with a car that wouldn't be able to win championships, because he has that appreciation with what we've achieved together.

"Now, will there be in the future an interest to drive for Ferrari? Maybe there will be, but you just need to recognise."

Antonelli had a difficult debut season in 2025, with Wolff saying he had faced quite a backlash from other drivers and their managers over his decision to bring in someone so young.