DOHA, Nov 28 : Kimi Antonelli completed a practice sweep for Mercedes at the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday ahead of teammate George Russell in the final session before qualifying.

Formula One's newly-crowned youngest champion, at 20-years-old, was again untouchable and topped the timesheets at the floodlit Lusail circuit with a best effort of one minute 22.400 seconds on the soft tyres and Russell 0.249 slower.

Antonelli was fastest in both practice sessions on Friday with Mercedes looking in a class of their own.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who will be chasing his fourth successive Qatar win on Sunday, was third quickest but complaining of heavy steering and 0.510 off Antonelli's pace, with teammate Isack Hadjar fourth and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc fifth.

McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were sixth and seventh with Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad eighth and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton ninth. Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson completed the top 10.

"Just miles off. The car just won't turn," Hamilton said over the radio.

Mercedes have won both titles with the main focus now on individual wins and the battle for second place in the drivers' championship.

Verstappen is second and 37 points clear of Hamilton with Russell and Norris a further three behind.