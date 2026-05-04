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Antonelli takes third win a row to stretch F1 lead
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Antonelli takes third win a row to stretch F1 lead

Antonelli takes third win a row to stretch F1 lead
Formula One F1 - Miami Grand Prix - Miami International Autodrome, Miami, Florida, United States - May 3, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli passes the chequered flag waved by former tennis player Rafael Nadal to win the Miami Grand Prix Pool via Reuters/Rebecca Blackwell
Antonelli takes third win a row to stretch F1 lead
May 3, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli (12) during the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
04 May 2026 02:49AM
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MIAMI, May 3 : Formula One leader Kimi Antonelli celebrated his third successive win for Mercedes on Sunday and ended a Miami Grand Prix jinx by becoming the first driver to win the race from the front row.

McLaren's reigning world champion Lando Norris, winner of the Saturday sprint, finished a close second to the 19-year-old Italian prodigy with Australian teammate Oscar Piastri completing the podium.

Antonelli, who increased his championship lead to 20 points after four rounds, had also started on pole for the third race in a row.

The race around the Hard Rock Stadium was brought forward by three hours after forecasts predicted lightning and thunderstorms and was completed without any weather interruption.

Source: Reuters
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