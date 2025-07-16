Logo
Sport

Apollo in talks to take stake in Atletico Madrid, report says
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 24, 2025 General view outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/File Photo

16 Jul 2025 03:12PM
MADRID :U.S.-based buyout fund Apollo Global Management is in talks with the owner of Atletico Madrid to take a significant stake in the Spanish top-flight side, Expansion newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The deal would value the team at roughly 2.5 billion euros ($2.91 billion) including debt, the report said, citing unidentified sources.

The U.S. firm would get its stake via a capital increase of Atletico Holdco, which owns the majority of the club, it added.

Atletico and Apollo did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

($1 = 0.8606 euros)

Source: Reuters
