Aprilia's Martin suffers bruised rib and lung injury in Qatar GP crash

DOHA :Reigning champion Jorge Martin had a nightmare return to MotoGP after the Aprilia rider suffered a crash at Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix which led to injuries to his rib and lung.

Martin was competing at his first Grand Prix weekend after missing the opening three rounds following a nasty crash in pre-season testing where he fractured his foot and hand, which required surgery.

The Spaniard went down at the kerb on turn 11 under the lights at the Lusail International Circuit and he was struggling to get back on his feet before being taken to the medical centre.

"Jorge Martin suffered a chest trauma, the rider is conscious without problems with his limbs," Aprilia said in a statement.

"(He suffered) rib contusion on the right thorax with pneumothorax. He will be taken to the hospital to perform a CT for in-depth investigation."

Aprilia did not give a potential timeline on his return, with the next round in two weeks' time on home turf at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Ducati's Marc Marquez won the race in Qatar to extend his lead over his younger brother Alex in the rider's championship to 18 points.