Araujo nets late winnner as Barcelona edge Girona 2-1

BARCELONA, Spain :Substitute Ronald Araujo scored three minutes into added time as Barcelona secured a 2-1 win over a stubborn Girona in LaLiga on Saturday.

Barcelona took the lead in the 13th minute, when Pedri received Lamine Yamal's quick ball into the box and ran across the defensive line before dispatching a low left-footed finish.

Yet Axel Witsel's spectacular bicycle kick off Arnau Martinez's header levelled for Girona seven minutes later.

The hosts pushed hard for the winner with five shots on target in the first 30 minutes of the second half and their efforts were finally rewarded when late substitute Araujo struck in added time.