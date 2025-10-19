Logo
Araujo nets late winnner as Barcelona edge Girona 2-1
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Girona - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - October 18, 2025 Girona's Paulo Gazzaniga saves a shot REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Girona - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - October 18, 2025 FC Barcelona's Ronald Araujo celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Girona - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - October 18, 2025 Girona coach Michel before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea
19 Oct 2025 12:22AM
BARCELONA, Spain :Substitute Ronald Araujo scored three minutes into added time as Barcelona secured a 2-1 win over a stubborn Girona in LaLiga on Saturday.

Barcelona took the lead in the 13th minute, when Pedri received Lamine Yamal's quick ball into the box and ran across the defensive line before dispatching a low left-footed finish.

Yet Axel Witsel's spectacular bicycle kick off Arnau Martinez's header levelled for Girona seven minutes later.

The hosts pushed hard for the winner with five shots on target in the first 30 minutes of the second half and their efforts were finally rewarded when late substitute Araujo struck in added time.

Source: Reuters
