Arensman soloes to Tour stage victory as Pogacar edges Vingegaard for second
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 14 - Pau to Superbagneres - Pau, France - July 19, 2025 Ineos Grenadiers' Thymen Arensman celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 14 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 14 - Pau to Superbagneres - Pau, France - July 19, 2025 Ineos Grenadiers' Thymen Arensman in action during stage 14 REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 14 - Pau to Superbagneres - Pau, France - July 19, 2025 Ineos Grenadiers' Thymen Arensman in action with riders during stage 14 REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 14 - Pau to Superbagneres - Pau, France - July 19, 2025 Bahrain Victorious' Lenny Martinez and Ineos Grenadiers' Thymen Arensman in action during stage 14 REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 14 - Pau to Superbagneres - Pau, France - July 19, 2025 Ineos Grenadiers' Thymen Arensman and Bahrain Victorious' Lenny Martinez and in action during stage 14 REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
19 Jul 2025 11:14PM (Updated: 19 Jul 2025 11:32PM)
BAGNERES-DE-LUCHON, France :Thymen Arensman of the Netherlands won the 14th stage of the Tour de France after a superb solo ride in the 183-km (113-mile) mountain trek between Pau and Superbagneres on Saturday.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar retained the overall leader's yellow jersey as he took second place by beating chief rival Jonas Vingegaard, in a two-man sprint finish 1 minute 12 seconds behind Ineos Grenadiers rider Arensman.

Defending champion Pogacar extended his lead over Dane Vingegaard in the general classification by six seconds to 4:13 at the end of the Pyrenean stage.

The day belonged to Arensman, however, as the Dutchman went solo from the day's breakaway in the penultimate climb to the Col de Peyresourde (7.1 km at 7.8 per cent) before his team car hit and knocked down a spectator amid the usual roadside chaos on the Tour.

Arensman never looked back and held firm on his way up to Superbagneres (12.4 km at 7.3 per cent) as Vingegaard attacked several times in an attempt to drop Pogacar.

But the world champion did not flinch and easily beat his rival in the final metres to further cement his domination.

Source: Reuters
