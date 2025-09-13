Argentina turn tables on Australia with 28-26 win in Sydney

SYDNEY : Argentina flyhalf Santiago Carreras punished an undisciplined Australia with 23 points off the tee as the Pumas held on grimly for a 28-26 win in Sydney on Saturday to breathe new life into their Rugby Championship campaign.

A try-fest beckoned in afternoon sunshine at Sydney Football Stadium but Argentina needed only one through captain Julian Montoya, with Carreras doing the damage with seven penalties and a conversion in front of a sell-out crowd.

A week after letting a 14-point lead slip in a 28-24 defeat to Australia in Townsville, Argentina saw most of a 21-point advantage erased in the final quarter as the Wallabies roared back through two Filipo Daugunu tries and another for Andrew Kellaway.

James O'Connor's conversion of Daugunu's second try put the Wallabies within two points in the 80th minute but their final stand ended after 11 phases with an errant pass.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The Pumas swooped on Max Jorgensen at the Wallabies' try-line to claim a penalty and close out a rousing win after having their hearts broken in Townsville.

"It was so emotional in the last 15 minutes," said Carreras, who slotted all eight of his point-scoring kicks.

"It was such an amazing game to watch (for the crowd). I'm really proud of the boys for this win."

Australia came to Sydney with momentum after Angus Bell scored a try six minutes after the final hooter in Townsville to beat the Pumas.

But the hosts were left to rue another slow start against the South Americans.

"Absolutely spent. Devastated," said loose forward Fraser McReight.

"A credit to Argentina. We did the same thing last week. Gave them a big head-start and they're a great team.

"The effort from the lads to dig in especially in that second half, to come back from where we were ... Just spent."

Home centre Joseph Suaalii scored the first try in the fifth minute, dragging two Pumas over the try-line.

But it was otherwise a dreadful start by the Australians.

Tane Edmed, wearing the Wallabies' number 10 shirt for the first time, had a clearing kick charged down by hooker Montoya, who followed up with a try in his 50th test as Pumas captain.

A yellow card for winger Jorgensen for a deliberate knock-down left the Wallabies scrambling and the penalties piled up as the Pumas dominated the collisions.

Carreras' seventh penalty put the Pumas 28-7 up in the 64th minute before the game turned on its head when he drew a yellow card for another deliberate knock-down.

In a two-minute burst, fullback Kellaway and winger Daugunu each crossed for tries to pull the hosts within nine points with 12 minutes left.

As the clock ticked over into the 80th minute, the Wallabies rode their luck to within two points.

Kellaway threw an apparent forward pass to Daugunu as he bolted down the left wing to score his second try but the score was allowed to stand, leaving Pumas players incensed.

Soon the Pumas were celebrating victory, though, when Jorgensen was penalised for not releasing the ball, mowed down by replacement centre Justo Piccardo a minute after the final siren.