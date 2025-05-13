Cricket community mourns Singapore coach Arjun Menon who was 'brutally murdered' in Malawi

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Cricket Association (SCA) on Monday (May 12) held a minute of silence for Mr Arjun Menon, a Singaporean cricket player and coach who was killed in Malawi last week.

Mr Menon was the coach of Malawi's national cricket team.

According to the Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS), he was “brutally murdered” at his residence in Malawi on Friday night.

“MNCS is deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic and untimely death of Mr Arjun Menon,” said Dr Henry MS Kamata, CEO of MNCS, in a statement on Facebook.

“As sports council, we strongly condemn this heartless act of violence and urge law enforcement authorities to pursue all leads to ensure that those responsible are swiftly brought to justice.”

On Monday, SCA held a minute of silence for Mr Menon before its National League matches at the Singapore National Cricket Ground and Ceylon Sports Club.

In an earlier Facebook post on Saturday, the association had expressed “profound sadness” at Mr Menon’s death.

Mr Menon’s career reflected his “unwavering dedication” to the development of cricket, both at home and abroad, it wrote.

“A passionate ambassador for Singapore cricket, he carried the Singapore flag with pride wherever he coached. And Malawi, where he passed on, was the beneficiary of his cricket contribution.”