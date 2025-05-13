Cricket community mourns Singapore coach Arjun Menon who was 'brutally murdered' in Malawi
Mr Arjun Menon was “brutally murdered” at his residence on Friday night, said the Malawi National Council of Sports.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Cricket Association (SCA) on Monday (May 12) held a minute of silence for Mr Arjun Menon, a Singaporean cricket player and coach who was killed in Malawi last week.
Mr Menon was the coach of Malawi's national cricket team.
According to the Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS), he was “brutally murdered” at his residence in Malawi on Friday night.
“MNCS is deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic and untimely death of Mr Arjun Menon,” said Dr Henry MS Kamata, CEO of MNCS, in a statement on Facebook.
“As sports council, we strongly condemn this heartless act of violence and urge law enforcement authorities to pursue all leads to ensure that those responsible are swiftly brought to justice.”
On Monday, SCA held a minute of silence for Mr Menon before its National League matches at the Singapore National Cricket Ground and Ceylon Sports Club.
In an earlier Facebook post on Saturday, the association had expressed “profound sadness” at Mr Menon’s death.
Mr Menon’s career reflected his “unwavering dedication” to the development of cricket, both at home and abroad, it wrote.
“A passionate ambassador for Singapore cricket, he carried the Singapore flag with pride wherever he coached. And Malawi, where he passed on, was the beneficiary of his cricket contribution.”
“MORE THAN A COACH”
According to the SCA, Mr Menon’s cricket journey began at Saint Patrick’s School, where he discovered his love for the sport.
A talented wicketkeeper, he went on to represent Singapore at the youth level before making his senior debut against the United Arab Emirates in Malaysia.
He played five senior matches for Singapore’s national team before moving to Australia in 1999 to pursue a degree.
The association described Mr Menon’s coaching legacy as “immense”, noting that he led national teams in Chile, Botswana, Indonesia and Malawi.
“But (he) always remained deeply connected to his roots and love for Singapore,” it added.
From 2015 to 2019, Mr Menon served in key coaching and development roles within the SCA, including as head coach of the national men’s team.
In 2017, he led the country to a historic gold medal win in Twenty20 (T20) cricket at the Southeast Asian Games.
In 2020, he became the operations manager for Cricket Malawi. He also took on coaching duties, guiding the country’s national team at the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier A.
Describing him as a “dedicated coach” and “passionate advocate” for cricket’s development in Malawi, Dr Kamata said Mr Menon's contributions to the sport were “immense and far-reaching”.
“His commitment, professionalism and vision were truly inspirational, and his loss is a devastating blow to the entire sporting fraternity in Malawi and beyond.”
SCA noted that Mr Menon remained a proud Singaporean even while he was overseas, often crediting Singapore’s cricketing journey as the inspiration for his global work.
“Arjun was more than a coach; he was a mentor, leader and an embodiment of Singaporean values of excellence, humility, and service.
“His legacy lives on in the players he shaped and the communities he uplifted across continents.”