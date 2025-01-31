Arsenal charged for surrounding referee over wrong red card at Wolves

Arsenal have been charged for failing to control their players, who surrounded referee Michale Oliver when Myles Lewis-Skelly was controversially sent off on Saturday during their 1-0 away win at Wovlerhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Arsenal players protested the decision, which was overturned earlier this week following an appeal.

Oliver dismissed Lewis-Skelly for tripping Matt Doherty on the edge of the Wolves box before halftime and the video assistant referee upheld the decision.

After Arsenal provided clips of the incident as evidence, an independent commission overturned the red card, lifting his three-match ban.

"The referee had made an obvious error in sending off Lewis-Skelly for the challenge that he had made," the independent commission said.

Oliver's call was also criticised by fans and pundits, with referee Oliver receiving threats and abuse which prompted a police investigation.

Arsenal have until Monday to provide a response, the FA said.