Arsenal clinch Champions League last 16 spot with a 2-1 comeback win at Girona

GIRONA, Spain : Arsenal secured a spot in the Champions League round of 16 as they rallied from a goal down to win 2-1 at Girona on Wednesday thanks to goals from Jorginho and Ethan Nwaneri.

The north London side picked up their sixth win in eight games to finish third in the league phase with 19 points and avoid a two-legged playoff in the next round.

Arsenal looked dominant from the outset but it was the hosts who opened the scoring in the 28th minute when Arnaut Danjuma capitalised on a poor run by goalkeeper Neto to strike into the far corner.

Jorginho equalised with a clinical spot kick 10 minutes later following an Arnau Martinez foul on Thomas Partey before Nwaneri put the visitors ahead with a superb curling effort from the edge of the box in the 42nd minute.

Girona pushed for an equaliser late in the game and Cristhian Stuani thought he had pulled the score level but saw his 76th-minute strike disallowed for offside.

Raheem Sterling squandered a golden chance to add a third goal for Arsenal in stoppage time when he saw his penalty kick saved by goalkeeper Pau Lopez after a clear handball by Alejandro Frances.