Arsenal fail to make most of Liverpool slip with draw against Everton

LONDON :Arsenal spurned several chances and failed to take full advantage of Premier League leaders Liverpool's slip-up against Fulham when they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Everton on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's side kept their gap to Liverpool at six points but after their rivals were held to a 2-2 draw, title hopefuls Arsenal will be disappointed not to have made up some ground.

Arsenal remain third in the table on 30 points from 16 games, one point behind second-placed Chelsea, who host Brentford on Sunday.

Everton, who are 15th with 15 points, snapped a three-match losing streak against Arsenal and kept the north London club off the scoresheet by swarming them every time they got near the penalty area.

"They're a fine side. We know that. The players put a big shift in. The commitment to doing the basics - pressing and recovering and staying true to it for 90 minutes; I was proud of the players," Everton manager Sean Dyche told the BBC.

"They were trying to cross it to force something which shows how defensively solid we were. It's another step in the right direction."

PICKFORD HEROICS

In a lively start at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes, making his return from a hamstring injury, thwarted Abdoulaye Doucoure with an excellent block while Martin Odegaard twice shot wide from promising positions.

Odegaard was heavily involved in Arsenal's attack throughout the first half and the Norwegian midfielder was played in by Bukayo Saka in the 29th minute but his deflected shot was well kept out by Jordan Pickford.

Arsenal dominated possession but lacked their typical intensity, though they were able to test Pickford once again before the break, forcing the England stopper into another fine save to deny Gabriel Martinelli from a tight angle.

The hosts were more aggressive after halftime and almost nabbed a goal right away, but Pickford got down quickly to stop Saka's shot before racing off his line to clear a poor backpass and spare team mate Jarrad Branthwaite's blushes.

"It's about how we apply ourselves - stick to the game plan and suffer. We suffered a lot without the ball. We dug a point out," Pickford said.

"Two defeats in 10 or 11. The discipline is there. Against Arsenal you'd smash and grab a point all day long. I made some good saves at good times. The lads made some brilliant blocks. A good performance from everyone."

Frustrated by his team's inability to break down a resolute Everton, Arteta made a big call just past the hour mark, taking off regulars Odegaard and Declan Rice in a double substitution and bringing on Jorginho and 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri.

The changes did not pay dividends.

The home side thought they had a penalty with minutes to go when Thomas Partey appeared to be fouled by Vitalii Mykolenko, but play was waved on and a lengthy VAR check did not overturn the referee's decision.

The visitors barely troubled Arsenal keeper Raya but will be pleased with their defensive effort, which earned them a share of the points.