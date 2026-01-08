LONDON, Jan 7 : Arsenal's ‌Premier League title prospects were enhanced without them even playing on Wednesday as their closest challengers Manchester City and Aston Villa both dropped points.

Erling Haaland scored his 150th goal for City as he put them in front against Brighton and Hove Albion from the penalty spot but Kaoru Mitoma equalised for the visitors on the hour with the game finishing 1-1.

It was the second game in succession in which City were held after their 0-0 stalemate ‌with Sunderland at the weekend.

Second-placed City remain five points behind Arsenal who ‌can stretch the lead to eight if they beat Liverpool on Thursday.

Third-placed Villa are also five behind after they could only draw 0-0 in a dour contest at Crystal Palace, Ollie Watkins going closest for Villa with a late effort against the woodwork.

Chelsea's new manager Liam Rosenior watched on in the stands at Craven Cottage as his new club went down 2-1 at Fulham after having Marc Cucurella sent off ‍midway through the first half.

Raul Jimenez gave Fulham the lead and although Liam Delap equalised for the visitors, Harry Wilson sealed the points for Fulham who moved into eighth place.

Brentford moved above Chelsea into fifth spot as Brazilian striker Igor Thiago scored twice in a 3-0 victory over Sunderland while bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers' ​recent upturn continued with a 1-1 draw ‌at Everton.

Everton ended the game with nine men after Michael Keane, who scored their goal, and Jack Grealish were both sent off late on - Keane for an apparent hair pull.

Antoine ​Semenyo gave Bournemouth fans a final gift before his expected move to Manchester City, scoring in stoppage time ⁠to give his side a 3-2 victory at ‌home against Tottenham Hotspur, his side's first win in 12 league games.

Semenyo illustrated just why City are ​prepared to pay 65 million pounds ($87.46 million) for his services with a curling shot past Guglielmo Vicario sparking wild celebrations.

City produced a lacklustre display against Brighton but Haaland's penalty, ‍after a foul by Diego Gomez on Jeremy Doku, looked like earning them a victory that would have ⁠put some pressure on leaders Arsenal.

Brighton struck back though as Mitoma guided in an equaliser from the edge of the ​penalty area.

Haaland should have won ‌it for City late on but fired a shot straight at Brighton keeper Bart ‍Verbruggen.

($1 = ​0.7432 pounds)