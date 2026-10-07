Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta extends contract until 2030

Oct 7 : Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who last season guided the club to their first Premier League title in 22 years, has signed a new contract until June 2030, the English side announced on Wednesday.

Arteta, who took charge at Arsenal in 2019 in his first full-time managerial appointment, has led a turnaround that put the club back in the Champions League fold after a six-year absence.

The former Arsenal player also won the FA Cup in his first season as the club's manager.

“It's a privilege to commit my future to the club and to continue to work with exceptional people who want the best for Arsenal," Spaniard Arteta said in a statement.

"This club is unique, its character and the way it makes you feel, and I have a great sense of privilege that our journey together will continue."