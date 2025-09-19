Arsenal meet Lyonnes in Women's Champions League, Barca face Chelsea

NYON, Switzerland : Women's Champions League title holders Arsenal will host eight-times winners OL Lyonnes and visit Bayern Munich, while last season's runners-up Barcelona welcome the German side and travel to Chelsea after Friday's draw for the league phase.

Manchester United, set to make their debut in the league phase of Europe's top-tier women's competition, host Lyonnes and twice finalists Paris St Germain, while facing away matches against Atletico Madrid, Wolfsburg and Juventus.

The Women's Champions League, which has switched from a group stage format to an 18-team unified league phase this season, held a draw where six opponents were picked for each qualified team, three home and three away.

The top four directly qualify for the quarter-finals, while teams from fifth to 12th advance to the knockout phase playoffs to battle over the remaining four spots in the last eight.

Real Madrid, who qualified for the league phase after knocking out four-times champions Eintracht Frankfurt in the qualifiers, visit Arsenal, PSG and FC Twente, while hosting Paris FC, AS Roma and Wolfsburg.

Paris FC will host three-times champions Barcelona and visit Chelsea.

Belgian champions OH Leuven, who are also making their debut in the competition, have been handed a tough draw with home games against Arsenal, Roma and Twente along with away matches against Barcelona, PSG and Paris FC.