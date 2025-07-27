Arsenal new signing Gyokeres arrives in Singapore for pre-season friendly

LONDON/SINGAPORE: Arsenal's new signing Viktor Gyokeres was spotted at Singapore's Changi Airport on Sunday evening (Jul 27), a day after the Premier League club announced the signing of the Swedish international striker from Sporting Lisbon.

Gyokeres, who is expected to bolster Arsenal's attacking options as they attempt to challenge for the title, will meet up with his new teammates in their ongoing pre-season tour of Singapore and Hong Kong.

He arrived on a flight from London at about 5.30pm and was greeted by up to 40 local fans who shouted his name, and took a few wefies. The marquee signing was then swiftly whisked away.

The 27-year-old, who fired Sporting to the Portuguese title last season with 39 goals and netted a Champions League hat-trick against Manchester City, is reported to have signed a five-year deal in a transfer worth an initial £57.4 million (US$77.1 million).

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Gyokeres' transfer, which could end up costing the north London club as much as £66.4 million with performance-related add-ons, takes Arsenal's close-season spending to the region of £200m.

"To come here to a club on Arsenal's level, I think it's going to help me perform even better with all the amazing players in this team. I'm really excited to get going," said Gyokeres.

He becomes Mikel Arteta's sixth summer signing and follows defender Cristhian Mosquera (£13m), midfielder Martin Zubimendi (£60m), goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (£5m), midfielder Christian Norgaard (£10m) and forward Noni Madueke (£48.5m) in moving to the Emirates.

"I just felt that it was the right club for me," said Gyokeres.

"When I was playing against Arsenal last season, I could really feel it was a very strong team and very difficult to play against."