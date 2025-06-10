Logo
Sport

Arsenal to play all WSL home games at Emirates Stadium
Arsenal to play all WSL home games at Emirates Stadium

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - Arsenal v Olympique Lyonnais - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - April 19, 2025 Arsenal's Mariona Caldentey celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

10 Jun 2025 05:37PM
Arsenal will play all 11 of next season's Women's Super League home matches at Emirates Stadium, and the club will offer season tickets for the first time, they said on Tuesday.

The newly crowned Champions League winners, who have recorded some of the largest crowds in women's football, made the Emirates their main stadium last season, averaging 34,110 fans in the nine WSL games they played there.

"For us, this is just the beginning, and bringing every WSL match to the Emirates is another step for more supporters to be part of this special journey," Arsenal coach Renee Slegers said.

Arsenal, who defeated Barcelona 1-0 last month to win their first Champions League title in 18 years, still plan to play at Meadow Park, Borehamwood in the Women's Champions League league phase, as well as FA Cup and League Cup games.

If they qualify for the Champions League knockout stages, those matches would take place at the 60,704-capacity Emirates.

Arsenal recorded a 20 per cent increase in ticket sales for the 2024-25 season over the previous year, selling more than 415,000 tickets.

Source: Reuters
