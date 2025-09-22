Arsenal rescue point, but fail to make title statement

LONDON :Arsenal's second big test of their title credentials this season ended inconclusively with a late Gabriel Martinelli goal sparing them a damaging defeat at home to Manchester City, yet they also failed to make a telling statement in a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

After losing 1-0 at Premier League champions Liverpool last month - their first defeat in 23 league games against the so-called big six - victory over City felt like a requirement.

Trailing to Erling Haaland's well-taken early goal, Arsenal lacked a real goal threat with big-money summer signing Viktor Gyokeres again struggling without quality service.

It looked like City, content to sit deep and defend their area, would hold out until Martinelli's deft lob from a precision pass by fellow substitute Eberechi Eze allowed Arsenal to avoid a second league defeat of the season.

Summer signing Eze, and Bukayo Saka, were both introduced at halftime and while that underlined the attacking tools Mikel Arteta has at his disposal, it also fuelled suggestions that he is yet to find the best way to utilise them.

While Arsenal's record against the big six - Liverpool, City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur - under Arteta looks decent, his side have only won one of their last five against Liverpool in the league and two against City.

Those clashes have generally proved pivotal in recent Premier League title races and the fear for Arsenal fans after Sunday's draw is that they will rue the defeat at Anfield and these points dropped against a City side still in flux.

On the positive side, Arteta is now the first manager to go five games unbeaten against Pep Guardiola in league games (winning two and drawing three). But once the dust settles he will feel as though an opportunity to damage City was missed.

"That doesn't make me happy, the thing I wanted today was to win the game," he said.

The Spaniard argued that his side played better than they did when beating City 5-1 at home last season, but second-placed Arsenal are already five points behind a clinical Liverpool.

"We cannot control that. They win every match. It's going to be very difficult but if we play at this level, like we did against Manchester City, we will be fine," he said.

Such was the impact of Arsenal's substitutes, questions might be raised about Arteta's starting line-up.

"They are all going to play. They will all have opportunity. We're going to need them at that level. There is no question," Arteta, whose side have finished runner-up three seasons in succession, said.

"I'm so proud of my players, the way we played, the way we dominated almost every aspect of the game. Very disappointed not to win the game."

Arsenal are away at Newcastle United next weekend before London derbies against West Ham United, Fulham and Crystal Palace - and the target will be 12 points if they are to keep on the heels of Liverpool.