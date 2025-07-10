Arsenal sign Brentford captain Norgaard to strengthen midfield

Arsenal have signed Christian Norgaard from Brentford, the two Premier League clubs said on Thursday as the North London club continues to strengthen the midfield following close-season departures.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reports said Arsenal paid an initial fee of 10 million pounds ($13.60 million) to sign the 31-year-old Denmark international on a two-year deal with an option for a third year.

"He is an international player with a wealth of experience of the Premier League. He has proven leadership skills and a strong character which will be invaluable to our squad," Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said in a statement.

"He is a strong midfielder with excellent tactical awareness and versatility. He also has physical presence and intelligence which will give us added depth and balance. Christian will bring a lot to the group both on and off the pitch."

Norgaard is Arsenal's third recruit in the close season after they signed goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea and defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Arsenal have effectively replaced Jorginho and Thomas Partey after the two midfielders' contracts ran out at the end of June.

Norgaard, who spent six years at Brentford and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2021, was also the club's captain in the last two seasons.

An ever-reliable central midfielder in the Brentford squad, Norgaard has made 122 Premier League appearances in four seasons.

He will be a welcome addition to Arsenal as they compete on multiple fronts and said the opportunity to play in the Champions League was too good to resist.

"Now, I get to hear the anthem and be a part of a Champions League campaign. It's a childhood dream and something I didn't think would be possible. So it's something I'm really, really happy about," he said.

The Dane has made more interceptions than any other player since his Premier League debut in 2021.

Arsenal begin their Premier League campaign on August 17 when they travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United.

($1 = 0.7355 pounds)