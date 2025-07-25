Arsenal sign defender Mosquera from Valencia

Arsenal have signed central defender Cristhian Mosquera from LaLiga side Valencia on a long-term deal, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported the 21-year-old Spaniard has signed a five-year contract for an initial fee of around 15 million euros ($17.7 million), plus add-ons.

Mosquera featured in 90 matches for Valencia across all competitions and played 37 of their 38 LaLiga games last season to help them finish 12th.

He joins Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard and Noni Madueke among Arsenal's close-season signings.

Striker Viktor Gyokeres is also reported to be on the brink of joining the London club as manager Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his squad after finishing runners-up in the last three Premier League seasons.

"We're delighted to welcome Cristhian to Arsenal. As a 21-year-old defender, Cristhian has already performed consistently well with significant experience in LaLiga," Arteta said in a statement.

"He is an intelligent player with good pace, who can play centrally and on both sides."

($1 = 0.8497 euros)