Sport

Arsenal's collapse at Aston Villa opens door for Chelsea to win WSL title
Arsenal's collapse at Aston Villa opens door for Chelsea to win WSL title

Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Aston Villa v Arsenal - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - April 30, 2025 Aston Villa's Kirsty Hanson scores their second goal past Arsenal's Manuela Zinsberger Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Aston Villa v Arsenal - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - April 30, 2025 Aston Villa's Jordan Nobbs in action with Arsenal's Victoria Pelova Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Aston Villa v Arsenal - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - April 30, 2025 Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius in action with Aston Villa's Miriael Taylor Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Aston Villa v Arsenal - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - April 30, 2025 Aston Villa's Maz Pacheco in action with Arsenal's Kyra Cooney-Cross Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
01 May 2025 03:29AM
BIRMINGHAM, England () -Arsenal suffered a 5-2 hammering at Aston Villa on Wednesday to give Chelsea the opportunity to win their sixth Women's Super League title in a row if they can get a point away to Manchester United later in the evening. 

The Gunners, who overturned a 2-1 first-leg deficit to defeat Olympique Lyonnais 5-3 on aggregate and book their spot in the Champions League final against Barcelona, were brought back down to earth with a bang by a rampant Villa side that went four goals up by the hour mark. 

Stina Blackstenius and Alessia Russo reduced the deficit for the visitors, but Chasity Grant's second goal of the night gave Villa a 5-2 win that opens the door for Sonia Bompastor's Blues.  

Chelsea top the standings on 51 points, six ahead of second-placed Arsenal, and a point away to Manchester United later on Wednesday will give them an unassailable seven-point lead with two games left to play. 

Source: Reuters
