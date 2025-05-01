Arsenal's collapse at Aston Villa opens door for Chelsea to win WSL title

BIRMINGHAM, England () -Arsenal suffered a 5-2 hammering at Aston Villa on Wednesday to give Chelsea the opportunity to win their sixth Women's Super League title in a row if they can get a point away to Manchester United later in the evening.

The Gunners, who overturned a 2-1 first-leg deficit to defeat Olympique Lyonnais 5-3 on aggregate and book their spot in the Champions League final against Barcelona, were brought back down to earth with a bang by a rampant Villa side that went four goals up by the hour mark.

Stina Blackstenius and Alessia Russo reduced the deficit for the visitors, but Chasity Grant's second goal of the night gave Villa a 5-2 win that opens the door for Sonia Bompastor's Blues.

Chelsea top the standings on 51 points, six ahead of second-placed Arsenal, and a point away to Manchester United later on Wednesday will give them an unassailable seven-point lead with two games left to play.