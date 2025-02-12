Arsenal's Havertz may be out for season with hamstring injury, say reports

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz could miss the rest of the season after tearing his hamstring in training, British media reported on Wednesday, a blow that could leave the club's attack threadbare following a number of injuries.

The Athletic said that Havertz will be assessed after sustaining the injury during their warm-weather training camp in Dubai, while it is unclear if the German forward requires surgery. Reuters has contacted Arsenal for comment.

The 25-year-old is Arsenal's top scorer this season with 15 goals in all competitions.

Havertz joins a list of forwards who are out injured, including Gabriel Jesus (anterior cruciate ligament), Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli (both hamstring).

Saka underwent surgery in late December and is expected to be out of action until March, although the English forward travelled with the squad for the training camp.

Martinelli, meanwhile, limped off in the first half of their League Cup semi-final loss at Newcastle United last week, with the Brazilian expected to be sidelined for more than a month.

The injuries leave manager Mikel Arteta with Leandro Trossard, Chelsea loanee Raheem Sterling and academy product Ethan Nwaneri as his options in attack.

The injuries to Martinelli and Havertz occurred less than two weeks after the January transfer window closed, with Arsenal not opting to sign any reinforcements.

Although Arsenal are out of both domestic cups, they are second in the Premier League - six points behind Liverpool - and are also in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Arsenal travel to Leicester City in the league on Saturday.