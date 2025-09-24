Arsenal's Madueke sidelined for 'a few weeks' due to knee injury, Arteta says

LONDON :Arsenal winger Noni Madueke will be out for a few weeks after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester City, manager Mikel Arteta has said.

England international Madueke, who moved from Chelsea in the close season, was substituted at halftime after picking up the injury. British media said the 23-year-old could miss six to eight weeks.

"It looks like he will be out for a few weeks ... we will have to scan him again next week. He felt something in the beginning of the match, at halftime it was too sore," Arteta told reporters on the eve of Wednesday's League Cup third round clash at Port Vale.

"It doesn't look too bad. He was gutted, disappointed because he was in such a good state. He was getting consistency and flow and was looking like a big threat."

Arsenal's Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie, another close-season arrival, has picked up a groin injury, Arteta added.

"We have to assess him in the next few days on how he goes. There's been a change of load, he hasn't really had a pre-season. We have to look in the next week on how he is. I think that will be a short-term injury," the manager added.

Arsenal are also without Germany forward Kai Havertz, who had knee surgery last month, but their Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, who suffered a shoulder injury earlier this month, is close to returning, Arteta said.

"No surgery. (Odegaard is) still really fine. He's already been training. It will be a matter of days," the Spaniard added.

Arsenal, who finished runners-up in the last three seasons, are second in the table, five points behind champions Liverpool.

The North London side visit Newcastle United on Sunday.