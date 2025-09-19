Arsenal's Odegaard and Saka face late fitness tests for Man City showdown

LONDON : Arsenal will make last-minute decisions on captain Martin Odegaard and winger Bukayo Saka ahead of this weekend's Premier League clash with Manchester City, with both players facing late fitness tests, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

Saka has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury last month, while Odegaard has been battling a shoulder problem after coming off early in the last two home games.

Arsenal sit second behind Liverpool after four matches and can ill-afford to drop points against eighth-placed City.

"If there is a chance (they play on Sunday), it will be after tomorrow's session, because they haven't done anything yet, so we'll have more information tomorrow," Arteta told reporters ahead of the marquee game.

"Everything has been modified so far for them. There are still a few things to clear and tomorrow we'll have more information on whether they are part of the squad or if they have a chance to be part of the squad."

Centre back William Saliba, who departed early in the 1-0 loss at Liverpool, returned to the bench for Arsenal's midweek Champions League win at Athletic Bilbao and also faces a late fitness test.

Arteta also confirmed Viktor Gyokeres and Mikel Merino are both fine after head injuries in the European clash.

SQUAD DEPTH

A lack of squad depth has derailed Arsenal's title challenge in recent seasons but after spending big in the close season that is no longer the case and Arteta praised the impact his substitutes made in their Champions League opener.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, on the bench after the signings of Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke, made an instant impact as they came on and scored in Tuesday's 2-0 Bilbao win.

"You look historically at the top team, the team that has won a lot, the impact that the finishers had has always been really, really high," Arteta said.

"You need that quality nowadays to unlock games and to be consistent every three days is even harder. That's what we need.

"We are very lucky because we have players who make an impact. They certainly did that the other day and now we need consistency."

After losing eight straight games to City in all competitions, Arsenal are unbeaten in their last four league encounters with them, including a 5-1 demolition of Pep Guardiola's side in their last fixture in February.

"The preparation for the game will be to win, that's for sure," Arteta said confidently.

"Competing against one of the best teams in the world (is) a good test for us to see our level."

He also praised his mentor Guardiola, who is looking to bounce back after a rare trophyless season with City.

"What he's already done in this league is unprecedented. The level that he's put into the standard of this league is, in my opinion, unprecedented," Arteta added.

"Maintaining those levels for 10 years is already something incredible and the demands are there for him. He wants to carry on because he believes that he can do it again."