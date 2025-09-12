Arsenal's Saka to miss Forest clash but Saliba in line for return, says Arteta

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka will miss their Premier League match against Nottingham Forest as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury but centre back William Saliba could return from an ankle issue, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

Saka limped off during Arsenal's 5-0 home win over Leeds United while Saliba injured his ankle early in their 1-0 loss at Liverpool.

"Bukayo is still out. He's trying to get back as quick as possible, we need to respect that process," Arteta told reporters ahead of Saturday's home game against Forest.

"He's evolving really well. Very specific work at the moment. And the moment we increase that load, let's see how he reacts.

"William trained today. We have a decision to make on whether we play him or not."

When asked if Saka was also ruled out of Tuesday's Champions League opener against Athletic Bilbao and the Premier League game against Manchester City next weekend, Arteta said: "Not yet."

Arteta also said Kai Havertz is back on his feet after suffering a knee injury on the opening day of the season that required surgery while fellow striker Gabriel Jesus will not return from his ACL injury until December or January.

"Kai is looking really good. He is walking freely and starting to do some bits. It was a very tough decision for him to go and have the surgery, but it was the right one," Arteta said.

"He is putting weight on the knee and working towards weeks and months. I cannot say a time frame."

New recruit Piero Hincapie could make his debut but Arteta said they will be mindful of the fact that the 23-year-old had a lot of travel with the Ecuador national team and has trained only twice with his new teammates.

"He's a player we've monitored for years and he became available," Arteta said.

"We had the departure of Jakub (Kiwior) and I wanted another player in that position that could play in different positions, in different formations and has a lot of experience at his age. Very, very happy to have him."

Arsenal face a Forest side that has a new coach in Ange Postecoglou, who took charge during the international break, and Arteta said he expects a difficult game as he praised the former Tottenham Hotspur coach's style of play.

"His biggest strength is the way he has been. He's put his fingerprints in that team," Arteta said. "He has a clear way of playing, very clear DNA, extremely good to watch, I've learnt a lot from him.

"He's made the decision to go to Forest now because, for sure, he believes that with the players that he has, he can do what he wants to do and be successful again."