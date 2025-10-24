Arsenal's solid defence and set-piece supremacy fuel Arteta's title dreams

LONDON :Arsenal's miserly defence has conceded three Premier League goals so far this season and manager Mikel Arteta hopes their fortress-like foundation can finally deliver the silverware that has eluded the North London club for so long.

With David Raya in goal and the commanding centre-back partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, clean sheets have become Arsenal's trademark in this campaign.

Their defensive solidity even extends to Europe where the formidable back line remain unbreached after three Champions League games and will be put to the test again when the Premier League leaders host Crystal Palace on Sunday.

"We hope that these records that we are getting a lot bring silverware at the end and the trophies that we want. But the more we can produce, the closer we are going to be able to achieve what we want to do," Arteta told reporters on Friday.

"Our defensive record is very good but we need to be consistent. It's only the start of the season and our aim is to keep improving things, which we can do to keep getting better.

"The teams with the best defensive records, most of the time, apart from the last three seasons in the Premier League, you normally win the title. The stronger we are with the foundations, the more probability we have of winning."

SET-PIECE SPECIALISTS

While Arsenal's defensive wall has frustrated opponents, it's their prowess from set pieces that has been rewriting the record books at the other end of the pitch.

Arsenal have already plundered 10 goals from set plays in eight games, the earliest any side has reached double figures for set-piece goals in Premier League history.

Arteta credited the training ground obsession that has turned dead-ball situations into Arsenal's secret weapon.

"First of all, creating the culture, giving to that part of the game the importance it has," he said.

"Also, understanding that football is evolving and the way opponents are acting against us, we have to maximise certain things that happen very frequently.

"Something that happens very frequently has a lot of value to us, so we try to maximise that and be effective."

ARSENAL SEEK PALACE REVENGE

Sunday's encounter carries extra significance after Palace held Arsenal to a damaging 2-2 draw in April, a result that effectively handed Liverpool the title initiative.

"It's the fourth game in a row that we have played against an opponent that we dropped points against last year," Arteta said.

"This season we've been able to beat them, so our focus is on continuing that."

The match also gives attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze the chance to face his former club after the England international's 68 million pounds ($91.26 million) move in August.

Local boy Eze scored the winner for Palace in last season's FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley as the South London club won 1-0 to lift their first major trophy.

"For Ebs (Eze) we know it is going to be a very special match with the history and what he did for Palace, but the focus is on the team," Arteta added.

($1 = 0.7451 pounds)