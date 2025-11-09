Arsenal's winning streak ended by Sunderland, Man United save point at Spurs

MANCHESTER, England :Arsenal's red-hot winning run came to a dramatic end on Saturday as Brian Brobbey's acrobatic stoppage-time equaliser earned Sunderland a 2-2 draw that gave Premier League title chasers Manchester City and Liverpool some relief.

Mikel Arteta's side now have 26 points and provisionally extended the gap at the top to seven points before second-placed Manchester City host champions Liverpool on Sunday.

Manchester United salvaged a point in a 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur thanks to Matthijs de Ligt's header in injury time, while Everton beat Fulham 2-0 and West Ham United defeated Burnley 3-2 in a battle between struggling teams.

At the Stadium of Light, Dan Ballard put high-flying Sunderland in front after 36 minutes, the first time Arsenal's defence had been breached in nine matches.

But Arsenal looked poised for an 11th straight win after Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard, with an unstoppable shot past Robin Roefs, overturned the home side's lead.

Brobbey, however, struck in the 94th minute with great athleticism in volleying past David Raya from close range to deny the leaders three points and send the crowd into raptures.

Ballard said the draw felt like a win.

"I'd say so, it's a good morale boost to show we can go against a really top team - probably one of the best in Europe at the minute - and delighted with that," he told the BBC.

"But it is just one point and we've got a lot of work to do to achieve our goal of staying up this year."

LATE GOAL SALVAGES POINT FOR UNITED

In North London, De Ligt's last-gasp header earned United a share of the points at Spurs, cancelling out Richarlison's late header.

Bryan Mbeumo had opened the scoring for United after 32 minutes, before Mathys Tel equalised in the 84th. Richarlison then put Spurs ahead in stoppage time, only for de Ligt to level from a Bruno Fernandes corner.

Both teams sit on 18 points from 11 games.

United boss Ruben Amorim admitted frustration despite their late equaliser.

"We have a lot of problems," he said. "We are just in the beginning. I know that sometimes the results show to people that we are improving ... but we have a lot to do."

Everton beat Fulham with goals from Idrissa Gueye and Michael Keane, in a dominant display that saw three other efforts ruled out for offside.

Gueye struck just before halftime and Keane sealed the win late on from a corner.

Everton climbed to 11th with 15 points, while Fulham dropped to 15th, just a point above the relegation zone.

"We warranted the win," said Everton manager David Moyes. "While it was 1-0, Fulham were a threat. I thought we grew back into the game and got the second goal. Today was tight but we just about deserved it."

HAMMERS RALLY TO BEAT BURNLEY

West Ham came from behind to beat Burnley 3-2 in a thrilling clash at the London Stadium, with late goals from substitutes Tomas Soucek and Kyle Walker-Peters sealing the win.

Zian Flemming gave Burnley a deserved lead but Callum Wilson equalised before halftime. Soucek and Walker-Peters then struck in the second half to put West Ham ahead, before Josh Cullen's stoppage-time goal just before full-time.

The win moves West Ham level on 10 points with Burnley, who are in the safety zone just above them on goal difference.

"It was a big game, we knew the magnitude of it and going behind wasn't ideal, but we've started sticking together as a group more, and being a team," Wilson said.

"We've done that last week and shown that again this week," he added as the Hammers racked up a second straight win after beating Newcastle United last Sunday.

Chelsea host bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers in Saturday's late game.