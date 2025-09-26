Arteta expects Odegaard to be fit for Newcastle trip

LONDON :Arsenal expect captain Martin Odegaard to be fit for Sunday's Premier League trip to Newcastle United, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

Odegaard has missed the last three games with a shoulder injury and his return will be a welcome boost as second-placed Arsenal seek to close a five-point gap to champions and leaders Liverpool.

"Martin will be training with us the next two days," Arteta told reporters. "So hopefully he will be available for the game."

Arteta said Bukayo Saka, who returned from a hamstring injury last weekend, had come through the League Cup match at Port Vale last Wednesday as planned and would be available for selection.

He had no update on England winger Noni Madueke, who suffered a knee injury last weekend and could be out for a few weeks.

Arteta was also asked to comment on how "everybody in the world apart from Arsenal" was saying French centre back William Saliba had agreed a new five-year deal after being linked with Real Madrid.

"Hopefully it will be everyone in the world, Arsenal included, very soon," he said, describing Saliba as "instrumental" and a player who had exceeded expectations.

"But let's leave the club to announce that when it's all done."

Arsenal have conceded only two goals in seven games in all competitions and Arteta said his side wanted to maintain that consistency against tricky opponents who have scored only three in five league games.