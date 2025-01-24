Arteta keen to bolster Arsenal's attacking options

Arsenal need to strengthen their frontline with Brazilian Gabriel Jesus and England international Bukayo Saka both sidelined, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday ahead of a Premier League meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jesus suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in Arsenal's FA Cup tie with Manchester United this month, while Saka underwent an operation on a hamstring injury in December.

The pair have scored a combined 16 goals across all competitions this season and recorded 15 assists.

"We lost two very important players. We lack goals and options in the front, it's clear. If we can get the right player, that's what we're actively looking at," Arteta told reporters.

"Any player? No. Someone that makes us better and has a impact on the team. For the period that we have lost those players, we need some help because we are short.

"The team is still coping with that but we have to do what is right for the club."

Asked if Arsenal would need to sell some players to make room for incoming signings, Arteta said: "It's all about balance and depending on which player it is.

"Is it a player that is going to give us space or limit us again in a certain position? The rules are quite tricky. It's not just what you bring and what you sell, it's what resources you have after that."

Arsenal, who dropped points in a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa last week, are second in the Premier League table and trail Liverpool by six points, with the leaders having a game in hand.

The north London club will fancy their chances of at least maintaining that gap when they travel to Wolves on Saturday, with their 17th-placed opponents having lost their last three league matches, but Arteta urged caution.

"It will be a really tough match tomorrow," the Spanish manager added.

"They are a really good side, so we will have to compete. They are in a different moment now as well. Everything is important. You know I prefer not to talk about individuals, just the collective quality they have."