LONDON, ‌Dec 30 : Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised the influential returns from injury of Brazilian pair Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Jesus as both players got on the scoresheet in his side's 4-1 statement win against title rivals Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Arsenal's home victory extended their lead over Manchester City to five points and also snuffed out Villa's 11-match winning streak, which had included a last-gasp home ‌win against Arteta's side a few week's ago.

Centre back Gabriel ‌returned from injury for Arsenal's narrow win against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday and his defensive ability and prowess at the other end is a huge boost for Arteta.

The Brazilian's physical presence proved too much for Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez, who flapped at Bukayo Saka's inswinging corner with the ball going in off Gabriel for his 17th goal from ‍a corner in the league.

"He comes back from an injury in six weeks that probably should have been a bit longer, he plays against the team that is probably the hardest to control ... And he impacts the game in an incredible way, both defending and in the ​opposition box," Arteta told reporters.

Jesus' return ‌this month after almost a year out with a cruciate knee ligament injury was also cemented on Tuesday as he curled a superb fourth from ​the edge of the box in his first involvement after coming on as substitute.

"He comes in ⁠after such a long time without scoring ‌a goal and he scores a wonderful one," Arteta said.

Injuries remain an issue, however, ​with midfield driving force Declan Rice ruled out of Tuesday's game with a knee problem.

Rice had played in every Premier League game this season and ‍Arsenal looked vulnerable without him in a first half in which Villa squandered a number ⁠of excellent chances.

"The swelling (in his knee) has to come right down for him to have the chance ​to function," Arteta said.

"He's improving," ‌he added, "but let's see what happens in the next couple of ‍days."

(Reporting ​by Marc Jones; Editing by Peter Rutherford)